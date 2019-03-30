Getty Image

Ever since ShoeGate, in which Zion Williamson’s foot exploded through his pair of Paul George signature sneakers against North Carolina, Duke’s star has been rocking a customized version of the Kyrie 4, one that Nike literally sent some of its top people to China to construct. Those shoes have held up just fine since Williamson returned from injury, with the South Carolina native calling them “amazing.”

Williamson’s sneakers have had customized designs on them, with the latest one coming on Friday.