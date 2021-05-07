The New Orleans Pelicans will be without the services of Zion Williamson for an undefined amount of time. The team announced on Friday afternoon that the star second-year big man/guard hybrid suffered a fractured ring finger in his dominant left hand, and as a result, he’ll be on the shelf indefinitely.

Zion Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/DPY2RSJq0x — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) May 7, 2021

Pelicans general manager spoke out after the news was announced, saying that the injury came as a result of the way teams are ultra-physical in how they play defense against the former Duke standout, particularly when he gets close to the rim.

Griff says Zion injury was avoidable – saying that because Zion has not been officiated correctly. Says they have sent film to the league showing how Zion has been hit this year under the rim. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) May 7, 2021

The timing of Williamson’s injury could not be any worse for New Orleans. The team is currently 1.5 games back of the sliding San Antonio Spurs for the 10-seed in the Western Conference, which would earn them a berth in the inaugural play-in tournament. While it is obviously not impossible for them to make up that gap, losing Williamson makes it far more difficult, especially considering that Brandon Ingram is dealing with an ankle sprain that will hold him out of action on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Williamson has been magnificent during his sophomore campaign, taking control of the Pelicans offense and looking like a superstar in the process. On the year, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 33.2 minutes per game while connecting on 61.1 percent of his attempts from the field.