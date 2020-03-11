Zion Williamson And Lonzo Ball Are A Perfect Match

As the New Orleans Pelicans tripped their way to a 6-22 start this season, multiple perceived issues were identified. Some believed coach Alvin Gentry wasn’t getting his team ready to play, couldn’t manage the rotation, or was building a system that wouldn’t work. Veteran stalwart Jrue Holiday got off on the wrong foot. What was clearly missing, yet somehow overlooked, was not just the entertainment factor provided by rookie Zion Williamson, who sat the first three months of the season recovering from a meniscus tear, but how perfectly Williamson plugged an obvious hole for New Orleans.

Gentry’s quick-hitting system is designed so that his players take the first best shot. As Michael Pina noted at SB Nation, the Pelicans’ average length of possession is the fastest in the past 20 years. Despite scoring 120 or more points in their first 22 games, New Orleans without Williamson was missing an interior finisher who could clean up misses and provide a release valve when shooters were run off the line.

The Pelicans were a below-average inside scoring team before January, when Williamson debuted and Derrick Favors returned to the lineup full-time. Since then, they’ve been great.

It’s no coincidence that Lonzo Ball, whom the Pelicans acquired as part of the Anthony Davis trade last June, saw his individual play boosted by the return of Williamson as well. Ball shot a season-high 42.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three in February and is scorching so far in March. The story goes that Ball finally got instructed by shot doctor and Pelicans assistant Fred Vinson to move the release of his shot fully to the right side of his body, completing an overhaul of his jumper, but it’s likely the space afforded by Williamson’s presence inside has helped as well.

Aside from the scoring each has brought to the table since the calendar flipped to 2020, their playmaking symbiosis is something to behold, especially in the open court.

HAIL MARY TO ZION pic.twitter.com/JhD7QEEuwH — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 8, 2020

Back at UCLA, Ball’s best traits were always his preternatural ability to push the ball in transition and keep everyone involved offensively. Juggling the process of remaking his shot, adjusting to a new team, and sharing ball-handling duties with Holiday, those skills subsided in his first months in New Orleans. The return of Williamson, however, gave Ball the fast break partner he needed.