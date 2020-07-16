With just two weeks until the 2019-20 NBA season is scheduled to resume in Orlando, teams are beginning to ramp up activities, with practices underway and scrimmages scheduled within the campus environment. As a result, anticipation is high for competitive basketball action but, in terms of importance, the on-court action feels secondary to many things happening in and around Orlando, with a reminder arriving on Thursday morning. The New Orleans Pelicans announced that star rookie and No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson left the bubble in order to attend an “urgent family medical matter.”

Zion Williamson update: pic.twitter.com/eShAPl1gB2 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 16, 2020

“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” said Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”

The Pelicans did indicate that Williamson plans to return to Orlando “at a later date,” although it is unclear when exactly he’ll return. With that said, Williamson will have to quarantine again upon re-entry and, with New Orleans scheduled to open its resumed season with a July 30 match-up against the Utah Jazz, it may be likely that the talented forward could miss at least a portion of his team’s schedule.