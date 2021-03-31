Zion Williamson has turned into one of the NBA’s most unstoppable players in recent weeks. The New Orleans Pelicans’ second-year standout has made carving up defenses look routine, making the Pels must-watch on a nightly basis and silencing any questions about whether or not he’ll become a constant in conversations about the best players in the league.

As is oftentimes the case when a basketball player ascends to being more than just someone with potential, unique doors are now being opened for Williamson, with the latest coming via a partnership with SLAM. A SLAM cover athlete on several occasions, Williamson will receive an NFT drop of a pair of covers — one from his time at Duke, one during his NBA career — along with a digital basketball.

“I’m really excited to partner with SLAM for the first-ever NFT cover and digital basketballs,” Williamson in a statement. “Through this drop, we hope to deepen our connection with basketball fans, while creating a unique opportunity for them to get in on the action and own a piece of history.”

The collection will drop on OpenSea starting on Friday, April 2. During his second year in the league, Williamson is averaging 26.4 points and 7.1 rebounds in 32.8 minutes per game while shooting 62.4 percent from the field.