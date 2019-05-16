Getty Image

When ESPN’s Brian Windhorst floated out the possibility that Zion Williamson could spurn the New Orleans Pelicans and return to Duke for another season of college basketball, it sent the Internet into a bit of a frenzy. People began combing through Williamson’s reaction to the Pelicans snagging the first overall pick at Tuesday’s NBA Draft lottery like the Zapruder film, searching for any sign of disappointment or indication that Williamson was so appalled by the results that he’d forego millions of dollars and return to his alma mater.

On Thursday morning, Williamson and his step-father, Lee Anderson, doused that fire with water.

"As far as returning to Duke, that's not something we've even considered." @ZionW32's Step Father Lee Anderson on whether his son will return to college on #OTB @1045espn @ESPNRadioNOLA @947ESPN — OFF THE BENCH (@OTB_ESPN) May 16, 2019

Anderson joined 104.5 ESPN in New Orleans Thursday morning and told the hosts that Williamson returning to Duke was “not something we’ve even considered,” and that Williamson was “excited at the prospect of getting settled and finding a place to stay” in New Orleans after speaking with Pelicans general manager David Griffin.