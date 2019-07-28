Zion Williamson Is Apparently ‘Still Growing’ And Will Get Taller

Getty Image

Zion Williamson will enter his rookie season with as much hype as we’ve seen in nearly a decade, as the former Duke sensation is must-see TV every time he steps onto a basketball court.

Williamson’s athleticism is, truly, something to behold and is even freakier in person than comes through on television. The 6’7, 285-pound Williamson soars through the air with the ease of Zach LaVine but with the forcefulness and power of Shaq. He’s truly unique, but his weight has long been a topic of conversation and whether he can sustain success at as heavy as he plays now.

Many felt Williamson looked even bigger and heavier in his one half of basketball at Las Vegas Summer League, where he put on a show but also showed where his game needs to go to reach the superstar status so many expect of him. While some have gotten hung up on how much he weighs, Pelicans VP David Griffin wants to focus more on his conditioning rather than setting a target weight for his young star.