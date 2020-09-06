It’s been seven years since Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues and sixteen years since the original Anchorman, but the Anchorman movies are still perhaps the most talked about movies in the careers of several of their participants, including Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, and Paul Rudd. Recently, in fact, Paul Rudd was interviewed by The Ringer in a segment called, “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt.”

In the Q&A, Paul Rudd ends up revealing the scenes that made him laugh the hardest in both Anchorman and Anchoman 2. In the former, Paul Rudd says that he “really laughs when Ferrell says, ‘Milk was a bad choice,’ because I remember when he did it, and it was so surprising,” he says. Steve Carell and Paul Rudd were standing next to him during the scene, and he was just “making things up, and he takes a swig of milk and says, ‘Milk is a bad choice,’ and I just remember looking at Steve Carell, and he and I were looking at each other and trying not to laugh and ruin the take. It was the funniest thing I’d ever heard.”

On Anchorman 2, however, Paul Rudd and Steve Carell tried to keep it together in another scene so not to ruin the take, but even Will Ferrell broke. It was the scene when Ron Burgundy says that he’s blind, living in a lighthouse, and therefore cannot masturbate. “That was the scene on Anchorman 2 where we were laughing so hard we couldn’t even make it through … Will is just a genius. He’s stars making up things and he says he can’t pleasure himself to the memories of Mrs. Buttersworths, the bottle of syrup. And then when he finally figured out [how to masturbate], it was about the amount.”

Someone has isolated the blooper, in fact, and put it on YouTube, so you can watch Paul Rudd completely lose it when Ferrell starts comparing ejaculate to Pompeii.

Paul Rudd can next be seen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was delayed until March 2021, while Ferrell can currently be seen in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga on Netflix.