Everyone loves a good origin story (sometimes), but what about the humble beginnings of an allegedly cursed apartment building infested with cult members? That would surely be interesting. Apartment 7A is the upcoming prequel to the 1968 horror classic Rosemary’s Baby starring Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes as a couple that moves into a new apartment building and become pregnant, only to start suspecting that their neighbors are in on something a little bit more sinister. The movie was based on the hit novel of the same name. After a panned TV adaptation, a prequel went into development back in 2021. After the success of the Quiet Place franchise, John Krasinski set out to produce another film with a similar existential tone, and demonic babies surely takes the cake. He is producing alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. Julia Garner joined the project shortly after, and now the movie is finally shaping up. Here is everything you need to know.

Plot The movie takes place in 1965, just a few years before Rosemary and her husband move into The Bramford, and centers on Terry Gionoffrio, a former dancer who is taken in by an older couple after a brutal injury. But soon she learns that they might not be the warm and fuzzy elderly couple she thought. Here is the official synopsis: When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Jim Sturgess, Across the Universe) offers her another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A but in the Bramford itself. Terry also appears in the beginning of Rosemary’s Baby, so we know a little bit about where she ends up, but no spoilers yet! It should also be noted that Amy Leeson is credited as Rosemary, so there might be some overlap in the story here. Cast Julia Garner will portray Terry, the ambitious dancer who struggles after a disastrous injury. She is taken in by a couple, Margaux “Minnie” Castevet and Roman Castevet (Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally), who seem to have some minor satanic connections. It happens! Early reports say that Wiest is “diabolically hilarious” while Garner acts “totally committed” to her role. Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith also star.