Arriving next year from WandaVision director Matt Shakman, Marvel has already revealed that Pedro Pascal will play family patriarch and brilliant scientist Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Mission: Impossible‘s Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Stranger Thing‘s Joe Quinn is Human Torch, and The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bachrach is Ben Grimm/The Thing.

Marvel is moving full steam ahead on a new The Fantastic Four movie, and now, Julia Garner has joined the surprisingly stacked cast.

Who Is Julia Garner Playing In The Fantastic Four?

According to Deadline, Garner is playing a version of the Silver Surfer known as Shalla-Bal, whose comic book roots go all the way back to the 1968 issue of Silver Surfer #1. She’s the first love of Norrin Radd (the original Silver Surfer) and has been a staple of his comic book lore for decades. Although, she typically appeared in human form.

However, in the Earth X miniseries, Shalla-Bal became a Silver Surfer as well. With Garner taking on that version of the character, her casting has only bolstered theories that The Fantastic Four will not take place in the same reality as the MCU. Instead, it will tackle an alternate 1960s starring the classic comic book team.

Given the multiversal events of Marvel Phase 4 and Phase 5, we wouldn’t count on the Fantastic Four staying separated from the MCU for long.

The Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025.

