Bassem Youssef knows what it feels like to be a true outsider. A doctor entering the world of comedy in Egypt after the Arab Spring, a satirist who became a global star while also dealing with severe pushback from his government, and now an immigrant in the United States at a time when hostility toward some outsiders is uncomfortably high.

But in speaking with Youssef, as we did recently while discussing his new podcast, ReMade In America (which debuts new episodes on iTunes every Tuesday), you’re given a chance to get dialed in to a fascinating perspective on the outsider’s journey, value, and strength. In the below conversation, we explore that theme, Youssef’s experiences with an America less divided than what we may imagine, the idea of America as a dictatorship, and Donald Trump’s relationship with comedy and criticism.

This is obviously an educational podcast and one with a point of view. This isn’t a time when that’s an easy thing to make work. People are kind of dug in on their opinions. Why was this the project you wanted to do?

The thing is, I think podcasting has been on the rise in the past few years, and it kind of leaves you a much deeper dive to what you want to explore, other than a five minute sound bite in a television interview on a television show. I mean, when you hear these stories, you’re totally immersed in it, and people like to hear human stories because somehow they relate to it.

Most of these stories that I explore are exploring the idea of being an outsider. What does it mean to be an outsider? It doesn’t necessarily have to mean that you’re coming from a different country, you could be an outsider when you are born and raised here. So, I think a podcast is a wonderful tool to use. When you hear podcasts like This American Life, for example, you’re totally immersed in the stories. I know that we don’t have their budget, but at least we’re trying to make an interesting package and an interesting narrative.

What do you think the value is for people that are not outsiders… to hear these different perspectives? Why is that important to you? How do you reach those people?

Well, the thing is, I think everyone is an outsider in one way or another. In the past few years, there have been people who are trying to break from [the] normal narrative. I think there’s a revolution happening every couple of years. People are breaking rules and breaking social norms. I think everybody who has been successful or has done something with his life, he or she has been an outsider in some way or another because there has to be some sort of resistance to him, or her, emerging into society. Whether that is because of the color of skin, because of their sexual orientation, because of their political or religious or non-religious beliefs. I think people who stand out are the people who revolt, who become outsiders to a stagnant society.

A stagnant society does not produce any kind of inspiring, successful stories. Those people who break away from that stagnation are the ones who are successful and the ones who can actually inspire other people. Other people who otherwise might not have the same courage and be inspired to do the same as those stories.

How are you finding your guests? Who are these people?

So, examples of my guests. My first guest was Maz Jobrani, who is an Iranian and a comedian, who immigrated with his family when he was six years old, in the same time as the Iranian Hostage Crisis. And then you have Maria Hinojosa, who was the first Latina NPR anchor. You have Carmen Esposito, a lesbian stand up comedian. Baratunde Thurston, a black comedian and activist who grew up in a very tough neighborhood where he actually saw his Dad being shot because of drug gangsters. All of these people are outsiders in one sense or another. I mean, Baratunde is American, he was born here. Cameron Esposito is American, she was born here. Maria was born in Mexico. Maz was born in Iran. All of these people had to fight against the norms of society. The human being kicked out somehow. They were told many times they couldn’t do it, they can’t do it, they are not going to be able to do it, and yet they fought against it. This is what’s so inspiring about outsider’s stories. They either fight their way in or find their own path and people followed them on the outside.