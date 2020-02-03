Do you think Ben Affleck watched the Super Bowl? That’s a dumb question. Of course he did. Even though his beloved Patriots weren’t playing in the game, I can’t imagine he wasn’t one of the 102 million viewers who tuned in to see the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Here’s a better question: do you think Ben Affleck watched the Super Bowl halftime show? Also, do you think he liked Jennifer Lopez’s performance, or is he a Shakira guy? When was the last time he watched the “Jenny from the Block” music video? Is he more upset that J-Lo was snubbed for Hustlers or Gigli? I have a lot of questions, but I also have the answer to: what are the six best words in the English language?

The new trailer for The Way Back, starring Affleck as an alcoholic high school basketball coach, can be seen above. Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Jack Cunningham once had a life filled with promise. In high school, he was a basketball phenom with a full university scholarship, when suddenly, for reasons unknown, he walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Now years later, Jack is spiraling down, triggered by an unspeakable loss, and drowning in the alcoholism that cost him his marriage and hope for a better life. When he is asked to coach the basketball team at his alma mater, which has fallen far since his glory days, he reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself. As the boys start to come together as a team and win, Jack may have finally found a reason to confront the demons that have derailed him. But will it be enough to fill the void and set him on the road to redemption?

The Way Back, which also stars Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, and Janina Gavankar, opens on March 6.