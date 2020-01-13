An Incomplete List Of Actors Who Deserved Better This Oscar Season

I’m not going to defend the inherent hackness of complaining about the Oscar nominations, because the Oscars exist to be complained about as much as anything else. We should be used to them getting it wrong by now, but it still comes as fresh betrayal every year to realize that the Oscars, still the only mainstream check on the monolithic commerce, still have all the taste of your parents’ least cool friends.

Gripes, oh yes we’ve got ’em. Two nominations for Scarlett Johansson? She must have kompromat. Two actors nominated for The Irishman? Oh, have we not celebrated Pacino and Pesci enough yet? A directing nomination for Sam Mendes (but not Greta Gerwig)? Christ, 1917 might as well have been called “please nominate me for best director, my name is Sam Mendes and I’m ever so good,” and they went right ahead and nominated it anyway. These bastards are nothing if not predictable. Even if we limited the directing category to just movies your dad’s golf friends would like there’s no way 1917 was better than Ford V. Ferrari. I. COULD. GO. ON.

But let’s stay positive, and recognize all the actors who deserved more this awards season. There are various reasons certain actors don’t get recognized as much as they should, from older actors sucking up legacy nominations as make-up for previous snubs, to the size of their roles, to toiling in underseen movies, to the poor taste of the voters, to them not fitting easily into any one category. Sometimes an actor puts in a great performance but never played a Pope. It happens! In any case, I’m going to list a few of them here. If I forgot your favorite it’s either because I didn’t see the movie or because you are wrong.

Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse. Jesus, how did the Oscar voters miss this one? One of our finest character actors in his perfect role. Dafoe was made to be shot in black and white, like one of Ansel Adams’ gnarled trees come to life. Dafoe’s exclusion is nothing short of a travesty.

Lupita N’yongo in Us. I would’ve thought this one was a lock, but the Oscar voters are notoriously poor at recognizing acting in horror movies — see also: Toni Collette in Hereditary.

Winston Duke in Us. I don’t know that he was for sure in the top five of supporting actor performances with so many good ones this year, but Duke was still wonderful. Also, he has great thighs.

Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers. J-Lo did her best work since Out Of Sight, but a movie about strippers was apparently too big of a hurdle for the repressed shrivs in the Academy. This again? I’m still pissed at Magic Mike getting snubbed for Matthew McConaughey and “Ladies Of Tampa.”

Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems. I won’t shed any tears for a guy as rich as Adam Sandler, who generally gets to cast his high school buddies for a living, but come on, throw Uncut Gems a goddamn bone here. Keith Williams Richards should show up at all your houses.