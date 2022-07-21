Emmy nominee/Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci is using her voice to tell one of the greatest love stories of all time. You’re probably not familiar with it, though.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Christina Ricci — who showed her menacing side as Misty Quigley on Yellowjackets and back when she was a child as Wednesday Addams — will portray the iconic (whether you like it or not) DC villain Harley Quinn in an upcoming narrative podcast series. The series, from Spotify and Warner Bros., is titled Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind. Justin Hartley of This Is Us and breaking the heart of Chrishell from Selling Sunset fame will provide the voice for Batman, while Billy Magnussen of HBO Max’s Made for Love is doing the voice for The Joker, a character who has definitely not been played by too many people at this point.

The podcast is already in production. The series “tells the story of Gotham villain Harley Quinn from her perspective — instead of the Joker’s,” which has obviously never, ever been done before, ever. THR also reports that the series “begins when Quinn is still known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a top psychologist at Arkham Asylum who is determined to help the patients her colleagues have given up on.” It is at Arkham that the doctor who will eventually be known as Harley Quinn meets the Joker, a criminal who has a strange power over her.

Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind is the second audio series from the Spotify and Warner Bros. collab. The first, Batman Unburied, which stars Winston Duke as Batman, was a hit and according to THR, at one point topped The Joe Rogan Experience in the U.S., which is sadly huge. Batman Unburied was picked up for a second season.

