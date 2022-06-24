The news that Lady Gaga is in talks to play Harley Quinn in Joker 2… which is a musical… was met with confusion and delight. But it left me with one big question: what about the other Harley Quinn? No, not the next Margot Robbie movie (that’s also important, but she’s busy with Barbie, which could go down as the greatest movie of all-time), but HBO Max’s animated series, Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn is “so much better than you think it will be when you read ‘Harley Quinn animated series,’ even if you’re the type of person who gets excited about phrases like that already,” our own Brian Grubb once opined. I couldn’t agree more. (No offense to Tom Hardy, but James Adomian’s Bane is the definitive Bane.) Season two premiered in April 2020, approximately 17 years ago, but it’s coming back for a new season soon.

As in, next month soon. IGN reports:

Harley Quinn is back, arriving on HBO Max this July. The hit animated series starring Kaley Cuoco as the iconic Harley Quinn doesn’t have a confirmed release date just yet – but it will be back at some point in July, according to a Warner Media press release.

You can catch up with the first two seasons on HBO Max, or at least watch a best-of Bane supercut.

