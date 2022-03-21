On Yellowjackets, Christina Ricci plays the adult version of her 1990s teenage self. She’ll return to the 1990s in a different way on Netflix’s Wednesday.

The Tim Burton-directed series stars Scream and X standout Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, the same wonderfully morbid character Ricci played in 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s even-better sequel Addams Family Values. Deadline reports that Ricci will be a series regular on the show; details are “being kept under wraps to protect the surprise for fans,” but it has been confirmed that she’s playing a new character, not an older Wednesday (“An older Wednesday, or as I like to call it, Friday” is the kind of joke that would have been on the black-and-white Addams Family show).

Ricci has been quietly working on Wednesday for months; filming on the MGM-produced series is slated to wrap in Romania at the end of the month… The coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Burton, stars Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy. It’s described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery.

The cast also includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. It’s not too late to get Christopher Lloyd in there, too.

Iconic performances, both of them.

(Via Deadline)