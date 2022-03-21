addams
Christina Ricci Will Be In Netflix’s New ‘Addams Family’ Series, Although Not As Wednesday

On Yellowjackets, Christina Ricci plays the adult version of her 1990s teenage self. She’ll return to the 1990s in a different way on Netflix’s Wednesday.

The Tim Burton-directed series stars Scream and X standout Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, the same wonderfully morbid character Ricci played in 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s even-better sequel Addams Family Values. Deadline reports that Ricci will be a series regular on the show; details are “being kept under wraps to protect the surprise for fans,” but it has been confirmed that she’s playing a new character, not an older Wednesday (“An older Wednesday, or as I like to call it, Friday” is the kind of joke that would have been on the black-and-white Addams Family show).

Ricci has been quietly working on Wednesday for months; filming on the MGM-produced series is slated to wrap in Romania at the end of the month… The coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Burton, stars Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy. It’s described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery.

The cast also includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. It’s not too late to get Christopher Lloyd in there, too.

Iconic performances, both of them.

