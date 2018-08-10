Netflix

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Demetri Martin is Netflix’s The Overthinker

Longtime fans of comedian and filmmaker Demetri Martin probably already suspected he was an overthinker. From the attention to detail evident in previous stand-up specials like Live *at the time and Demetri Martin. Person, to his feature film debut Dean, the 45-year-old comic has always poured over his acts and stories with a careful analysis that results in jokes carefully presented in a thoughtful manner. Hence The Overthinker, Martin’s second Netflix special, which is now available to stream on the platform. As always, audiences can expect lots of one-liners, drawings, and music, albeit with a new narrative flair.