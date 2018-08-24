Comedy Now: Drew Michael’s Self-Titled HBO Special Is One To Watch

John P. Johnson for HBO

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

HBO’s Drew Michael is unlike anything else

Earlier this summer, word spread of a new HBO comedy special that, among other things, did not include a live audience. On Saturday, Drew Michael premieres and, sure enough, there is no audience to be found. As a result, there is no one else to laugh along with, so whether you decide to watch it alone or with a group of people, just know that the only audience responses you will ever hear (or not) will be your own. “Done this way, it’s alive on its own,” Michael told Uproxx in an interview. “It makes you complicit. It’s on you. There is no surrogate reaction system happening here.”