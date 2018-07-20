Comedy Now: The New Robin Williams Documentary Arrives At HBO

HBO

What’s Now

HBO pays tribute with Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind

On Monday, HBO debuted Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Marina Zenovich’s (Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired) new documentary about the late Robin Williams, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind. Composed of traditional interviews with the comic’s family, friends and colleagues, which were interwoven with archival and private video and audio footage of Williams from other shows, movies and interviews, Come Inside My Mind presents a deep, though respectful portrait. HBO NOW and HBO Go subscribers, as well as those who’ve added the channel to their Amazon Prime or Hulu accounts, can stream it now.