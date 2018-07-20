Comedy Now: The New Robin Williams Documentary Arrives At HBO

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

HBO pays tribute with Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind

On Monday, HBO debuted Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Marina Zenovich’s (Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired) new documentary about the late Robin Williams, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind. Composed of traditional interviews with the comic’s family, friends and colleagues, which were interwoven with archival and private video and audio footage of Williams from other shows, movies and interviews, Come Inside My Mind presents a deep, though respectful portrait. HBO NOW and HBO Go subscribers, as well as those who’ve added the channel to their Amazon Prime or Hulu accounts, can stream it now.

