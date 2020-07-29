Throughout the summer, comedian Dave Chappelle has been hosting social distance-friendly stand-up shows through his “Dave Chappelle & Friends: A Talk with Punchlines” series in his home state of Ohio. That’s where his powerful 8:46 special came from last month, and earlier this week, Chris Rock dropped by to perform for 100 lucky people.

According to Consequence of Sound, “The privacy of the shows has been part of their charm, and little has leaked in the way of photos or clips. It was Rock who broke the embargo, sharing two pictures from the secretive event on Instagram.” He also revealed the night’s secret guest, writing, “So I went to Ohio and did a Covid tested show with Dave and Jim Carrey on FaceTime. Crazy year indeed. Jim closed the show. It’s been a horrible year but this was definitely a bright spot.”

I’m not sure if this technically counts as Carrey’s return to stand-up after he claimed in 2017 that he had “no” interest in doing so, but for those in attendance, it must have been a treat to see the Ace Ventura star returning to his comedy roots. Sure, it was through an app on a phone (the only working phone in the venue), but still! Here’s another look.

No word on if he answered the call by saying “hello” through his butt.

