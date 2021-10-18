George R. R. Martin’s Upcoming Game, ‘Elden Ring,’ Has Been Delayed

Well, folks, it looks like we’re going to have to wait a bit longer to see the dark fantasy world Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin have been cooking up for us: Elden Ring has officially been delayed. The good news is, as far as delays go this one should be a piece of cake to wait for — especially for anyone who followed Cyberpunk 2077 hellish development cycle. While Elden Ring was originally scheduled to release on January 21, 2022, the upcoming action RPG has been moved just about one month later to February 25. Developer FromSoftware announced the decision in a tweet shared from the official Elden Ring Twitter account earlier today, explaining the team has pushed the date because “the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations,” thus requiring more time to perfect.

Important message: ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov. The #ELDENRING Team — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

Following the announcement, FromSoftware was quick to soften the blow with the reveal of an upcoming “Closed Network Test” that takes place November 12-14 via PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. According to publisher Bandai Namco’s official site, “the network test is a preliminary verification test in which the selected testers play a portion of the game prior to the full game launch,” where “various technical verifications of online systems will be examined by conducting large-scale network load tests.” All interested players are encouraged to sign up for a chance to test the game out, with registration closing on November 1.

All this comes shortly following the gameplay of Elden Ring leaking on Twitter, showing off the game’s open world, HUD, and overall aesthetics. While we’re sure the upcoming title will have many of the qualities that make Demon Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro such beloved titles, it’s worth pointing out just how much Elden Ring differs from its predecessors in how vast and open its world will be, with dungeons scattered throughout the realm and a map, compass, and waypoints to guide you. For those who aren’t able to get a look at the game during its network test, Elden Ring will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 25.