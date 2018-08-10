Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

[Contains Season 7 Game of Thrones spoilers]

The Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones featured the debut of a dead character’s new, terrifying powers. But fans were not sure exactly what to call Viserion, the dragon that the Night King killed and then resurrected beyond The Wall.

A reanimated Viserion made a big splash in “The Dragon and the Wolf,” appearing at The Wall with the Night King riding on his back as he tore down the wall that kept the undead army from the rest of Westeros.

Game of Thrones released its official script for the season finale as an entry for the Emmy’s, and as a Redditor points out this does help confirm a few things about the finale that we didn’t know for sure.