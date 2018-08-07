HBO

Following the season seven finale, Game of Thrones fans were worried that Beric Dondarrion and Tormund Giantsbane (and his majestic beard) were killed during the Night King’s attack on the Wall. If any show was going to kill a fan-favorite character like Tormund, it’s this one (especially by a blue fire-breathing dragon). But good news, everyone: not only was Kristofer Hivju, the actor who plays the wilding, spotted in Belfast, where much of Thrones is filmed, but we now have confirmation that both he and Beric made it out of the season alive.

HBO submitted the finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” for Emmys consideration; it was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, along with episodes of The Americans, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Eve, Killing Eve, and Stranger Things. In the section applying to Tormund and Beric, the script, which has been released online, reads, “Tormund and Beric lead their wildling comrades to the stairs carved in the ice — Eastwatch has a massive zig-zag stairway, not an elevator like Castle Black. They run for their lives and disappear from view.” They, along with every other character on Thrones, might die in season eight, but for now, they’re safe(-ish) and sound(-ish).