John Stamos would like three tickets to Challengers please. Earlier this week, the Full House actor shared a photo with his former Scream Queens co-star Glen Powell where they’re both holding tennis rackets. “Where’s @zendaya when we need her?” Stamos wrote, a reference to her career-best performance in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, one of the best movies of 2024 so far. The film’s official Instagram account replied with the eyes emoji.

Why did Stamos share the photo, which appears to have been taken a few years ago? Because Glen Powell’s charm is irresistible, although the part-time Beach Boy has been a fan since before the Top Gun: Maverick / Anyone But You / Twister / Hit Man days. Back in 2016, they even shared a naked shower scene together on Scream Queens, which aired for two seasons on Fox.

“It was pretty awkward, but Glen is so damn funny,” Stamos said. “I at least wore a G-string or something, but he wore a very tiny… a medium-sized sock. We laughed a whole lot.”

You’re welcome to find that scene for yourself. Meanwhile, here’s the Zendaya joke:

Powell’s next movie, Twisters (which asks the important question: what if there was a twister… and another twister?), opens in theaters on July 19.