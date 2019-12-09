Here Are The Nominations For The 2020 Golden Globe Awards

It’s not only list-making season (including the best TV shows and movies of the decade) — it’s also awards season. The 2020 Golden Globes nominations, supposedly honoring the finest film and TV of 2019, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were announced this morning by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the 77th Golden Globe Awards air on January 5, 2020.

Please follow along with the below list as we update it live.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Adam Driver, Marriage Story