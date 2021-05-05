Dwayne Johnson and Matthew McConaughey, who make millions of dollars by fighting large CGI wolves and smoking weed with Snoop Dogg, respectively, have both expressed interest in becoming politicians. “I’m actually trying to look at the idea and give it serious consideration,” the Interstellar star said, while The Rock wrote on Instagram that he doesn’t think “our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”

Props to Johnson and McConaughey for wanting to make a difference (although one could argue that Luke Hobbs flexing so hard that his cast breaks did more good for the world than any politician ever has), but Howard Stern has a question for both movie stars: why? Why give up acting to become politicians? “You know what it is with these guys is that they don’t understand, once you run for office, you actually have to give an opinion,” Stern said during Tuesday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show.

The SiriusXM host called Johnson the “most non-controversial human being you’ll ever meet,” which is part of his appeal. “People in the military assume The Rock is pro-military,” Stern said. “People in the police force believe The Rock is a law and order guy. People who are Trump-y believe The Rock really secretly loves Trump. The people who are liberals are going, ‘You know what? The Rock is with us.’” Johnson spoke at the 2000 Republican National Convention, but he endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

But according to Stern, once “lunkhead” Johnson has to double down on a divisive issue like abortion rights, “Oops! Suddenly people don’t like The Rock.” Stern said McConaughey would face that same dilemma when asked about school shooting and gun control. “As soon as he answers that, half of Texas is going to take him and throw him out a window,” Stern said.

A recent poll had McConaughey trouncing Texas governor Greg Abbott in a hypothetical election, but little is known about his politics. Everyone loves Matthew McConaughey as the shirtless bongos stoner guy, but when McConaughey the political shares his thoughts on the border, he risks alienating a large chunk of fans. Besides, as Stern said, “You’ve got to do a little public service before you get an important job like the governor.” He should know: he ran for governor of New York as a Libertarian candidate in 1994 before dropping out because he didn’t want to reveal his personal finances.

(Via the Daily News)