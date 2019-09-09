There’s One Jennifer Lopez Scene In ‘Hustlers’ That Everyone Is Talking About

Jennifer Lopez is getting the best reviews of her career for Hustlers, which is saying something because she’s been in some very good movies (Selena, Out of Sight, that scene in Anaconda where the titular snake pukes out Jon Voight, who then winks). There’s even talk of an Oscar nomination. The response to her performance in the strip club-set drama, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend, has been so overwhelming positive that it brought “tears” to her eyes.

“To wake up to that today was like, ‘OK!’ Obviously, I’m flattered. You work so hard your whole career,” Lopez told the Los Angeles Times following Hustlers‘ debut screening. “I’ve done so many movies and I’ve done so many roles that I’ve learned to not do them for anything except that I love doing them… It brings tears to your eyes. It’s like, ‘Oh! Somebody liked what I did!’ I love doing this and it doesn’t matter, but it does matter — it does make you feel like all my hard work is being recognized, and that’s nice.”

There’s one scene in particular that everyone in attendance for the TIFF premiere can’t stop talking about. It involves Jennifer Lopez, stripping, Fiona Apple’s 1997 hit “Criminal,” and… honestly, what else do you need. (That is not a question.)

What it feels like to watch Jennifer Lopez strip to Fiona Apple in #Hustlers pic.twitter.com/RQZLieEYKd — Joey Nolfi @ TIFF (@joeynolfi) September 8, 2019

and, YES, jennifer lopez dancing to fiona apple WILL come up in every conversation i have for at least the next 6 months. lorene scafaria knew what the girls wanted and deserved. #hustlers — chanelle berlin (@chanelleberlin) September 8, 2019

My current sexual preference is Jennifer Lopez doing a strip tease to Fiona Apple. — Vanessa Bogart (@BogartingMars) September 8, 2019

Jennifer Lopez strips to Fiona Apple in HUSTLERS and if you came of age in the 1990s you *will* explode — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) September 8, 2019