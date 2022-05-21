John Mulaney
John Mulaney Is Being Torched For Surprising Showgoers With A Dave Chappelle Opener

by: Twitter

John Mulaney has never been an “edgy” comic, and by that we mean he doesn’t tell jokes that deliberately piss people off. The closest he comes to that is in a recently released clip, in which he tells people who believe all stand-ups are damaged people to “f*ck off with that s*it.” In other words, he’s no Dave Chappelle. Perhaps that’s why people were taken aback when a show did on Friday featured a surprise appearance from the guy who pissed off a legion of Netflix staffers.

As per Variety, Mulaney was at Ohio State University in Columbus. Fans expecting another leg of his “From Scratch” tour were greeted with an opener by Chappelle, who proceeded with what has now become his schtick: make jokes about an already marginalized group of people. Audience members were forced to lock their phones before the show, so no video or even audio exists of Chappelle’s comments, but he reportedly dropped some of his anti-trans gags. When Chappelle’s set was over, Mulaney came out and gave him a hug.

Though Chappelle’s jokes reportedly got laughs, it left others present fuming on social media once they got their phones back, slamming both Chappelle and Mulaney for inviting him.

It also prompted other performers to promise they wouldn’t pull a Mulaney on their ticketholders.

(Via Variety)

