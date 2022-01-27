Just because you still don’t know what the hell an NFT is doesn’t mean that Johnny Depp doesn’t understand them. Or maybe he’s just as confused, too, but knows that there’s some money to be made from them. Whatever the case: The Pirates of the Caribbean star is following in the footsteps of Lindsay Lohan, Ozzy Osbourne, and Michael Cohen (but not Home Improvement‘s Richard Karn) by getting into the NFT game.

As you may or may not know, in addition to being an actor, Depp has a number of side gigs. In addition to being the owner of West Hollywood’s (in)famous Viper Room, where he has often appeared on stage with the Hollywood Vampires, a supergroup he co-founded in 2015 with music legends Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. Depp also fancies himself a bit of an artist, and has often created portraits of his friends and loved ones, and it’s those images he’ll now be making available as NFTs.

As Page Six reports, Depp is selling more than 10,000 (!) NFTs of his art, which include a few self-portraits plus art of his daughter, actor Lily-Rose Depp. Among the friends and collaborators whose pop art likenesses will also be included are Tim Burton, Hunter S. Thompson, Elizabeth Taylor, Marlon Brando, and Heath Ledger.

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire,” Depp said in a statement. “My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

According to Page Six, 25 percent of all proceeds will be donated to a host of charitable organizations, including the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, and The Gonzo Trust (which honors Depp’s longtime friend/hero Hunter S. Thompson). It’s the first time the public will get to peek at Depp’s artwork.

“Having the opportunity to salute my supporters and support the charities that have been so important to my family is an incredible gift,” Depp said. “I hope we can create a new community of friends around these NFTs. My involvement in the NFT space has just begun.”

The art, which Depp has dubbed “Never Fear Truth” NFTs, can be purchased here. Something tells us Brian Cox will not be among the buyers.

