Lindsay Lohan’s New NFT Auction Is Not Going Over Well With Furries

Earlier this week, Lindsay Lohan made her official plunge into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs for short) by auctioning off a piece of artwork that transforms the Mean Girls actress into a furry. Her “fursona,” as the community calls it. Lohan tweeted the image on Wednesday, which kicked off a 72-hour auction that would grant the winner the digital rights to the cartoon rendering of Canine Lohan, or whatever they’re calling it.

It's official, I'm a Friend of The Cartel!! 🐶 It’s the first NFT the @CanineCartelNFT is minting for the collection and you've got a chance to own it! Auction runs for 72 hours! 🔥https://t.co/k85RHYToRc Best of luck! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/6UNsFWsQxB — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) September 29, 2021

By Thursday, Lohan was trending on Twitter, and not in a good way. The actress was getting roasted for attempting to shamelessly cash in on the NFT craze, and more specifically, her “art” did not go over well with the furry community. Via Rolling Stone:

“Flat D, perhaps even a D-,” says Colin Spacetwinks, a writer in the furry community. “It reminds me in a way of frequently insecure straight artists rendering furries: [diminish] and reduce furry traits so as to not ‘commit’ to what you’re doing. Ears covered, why? Feels like it’s avoiding animal traits on purpose.” Furry and aspiring game developer Tommo the Cabbit made a similar point, telling Rolling Stone, “It’s weird how there’s no ears shown since furry characters have ears shown on the top of the head.”

As, uh, animal lovers (to put it mildly), furries also took issue with Lohan endorsing NFTs, which have a negative impact on the environment thanks to the exponential levels of power consumption needed to create cryptocurrency. Turns out, there’s not a whole lot of room for animals to thrive when you’re raising the earth’s temperature to make imaginary computer money.

hello, chief personnel officer of furry, inc. here. we're officially offboarding you out of the fandom. you have 24 hours to delete your sona. — chief NFT officer of FURRY, INC (@IAmGryphoneer) September 30, 2021

Past the obvious WTF of where is the ears and tail…. I noticed a weird security flaw in this whole auction….. pic.twitter.com/BXnjJ49y29 — Changa Husky (@LurkingGrue) September 30, 2021

Even furries callin' you cringe now. pic.twitter.com/wNXMkRHO7b — Fox (@pointedfox) September 30, 2021

I and hundreds of other furry artists can sketch a better fursona than this for ANYONE WHO WANTS ONE. Pay one of us $60 instead of thousands of dollars, and you get great art that DOESN'T destroy the environment (or your reputation) in the process! NFTs ARE A SCAM!!! — Badcoyote (@BigBadYote) September 30, 2021

