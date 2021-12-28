Ozzy Osbourne Is Launching an NFT Collection Of 9,666 ‘CryptoBatz’

The NFT market has become a multi-billion dollar space. A $23 billion space, in fact, according to DappRadar. As of late, we’ve seen NFT launches from pop superstars like The Weeknd, deceased rappers like Tupac, legacy indie stalwarts Interpol teaming up with director David Lynch, and even SZA in collaboration with AMEX. Now Ozzy Osbourne, the man who claims the devil has protected him from COVID-19 is launching a new NFT collection.

Dubbed “Cryptobatz,” the series pays homage to the time Osbourne famously bit a bat’s head off on stage at a 1982 Black Sabbath show. According to the CryptoBatz website, they were conceived by Osbourne and “a team of NFT obsessed nerds known as Sutter Systems,” there are 9,666 CryptoBatz in total, which look like a pixelated Nintendo style bat from here. Although these NFT bats are not your average non-fungible token. According to the website, these are mutant NFTs:

“WE WANTED CRYPTOBATZ TO DO SOMETHING NEW, SOMETHING THAT WASN’T EASY, SOMETHING THAT WE HADN’T SEEN BEFORE. EVERY CRYPTOBAT HOLDS AN INNOVATIVE POWER… THE ABILITY TO ‘BITE’ AN NFT FROM A DIFFERENT BLUE CHIP PROJECT AND CREATE A ‘MUTANTBAT’ THAT SHARES THE DNA OF BOTH TOKENS. EVERY CRYPTOBAT CAN BITE ONCE AND ONCE ONLY, SO CHOOSE CAREFULLY, AS WHAT YOU CHOOSE TO BITE WILL DICTATE WHICH MUTANTBAT YOU CREATE. TO BITE FROM A SELECTION OF BLUE CHIP ‘VICTIM’ PROJECTS, YOU MUST HOLD BOTH THE CRYPTOBAT AND THE VICTIM BOTH IN THE SAME WALLET. BITING UTILITY WILL OPEN UP SOON AFTER PUBLIC MINT (EXACT DATE TBD).”

Got that?

“I’ve been trying to get in on the NFT action for a while so when I asked Sharon for a Bored Ape for Christmas after several failed attempts of buying my own, and she said no, so I decided to create my own,” Osbourne said in a statement. No word yet on whether these NFTs provide protection against the Omicron variant though.