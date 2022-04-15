The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco was so convinced she would be in Knives Out 2 that she packed her bags. In an interview with Glamour, Cuoco admitted that she was so convinced that she would be cast in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2 that she had already started packing her bags to head to Greece for the shoot. Unfortunately, Cuoco lost the role to Kate Hudson.

“I was convinced [the part was mine]. I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece. And then I didn’t get it. I was so devastated. And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it. I cried and I cried all night long,” Cuoco said. “I mean, I was gutted over that. And that’s when I thought I was on fire, like, I’m for sure getting that. And they were like, ‘No, we’re going to go with Kate.’”

In addition to Hudson, Knives Out 2 stars Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr. It will come to Netflix in late 2022. The day after receiving the bad news about Knives Out 2, Cuoco got good news: she was cast in the romantic comedy Meet Cute opposite Saturday Night Live star Pete Davison. “They were like, ‘We have an interesting script.’ And I said, ‘I don’t want to read anything. I suck. No one wants me,'” Cuoco said.

“I was thinking I was hot sh*t: I’m going to be with Daniel Craig. This is amazing,” Cuoco added. “But I couldn’t be happier with how things turned out. That’s what it was supposed to be, and Knives is going to be great and Kate’s great. She was supposed to do it and I was supposed to do this. And maybe I’ll get to audition for the third one.”

If you’re reading this, Rian Johnson, please save a spot for Kaley Cuoco in Knives Out 3, which we already know is happening.