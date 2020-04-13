Kevin Smith Wants To Deliver Real Mooby’s Food To Your House For A Cause

For one week in Los Angeles, filmmaker Kevin Smith will be bringing his fictional Mooby’s fast-food restaurant to life for a charitable cause. In collaboration with Postmates, Smith will be offering delivery from the faux-franchise, which has been a staple of his View Askew cinematic universe. According to his announcement on Instagram, it also sounds like Smith has a plan for a Mooby’s pop-up experience once things settle down.
Our takeout Mooby Meals include “Mooby’s Messy Lasagna Sandwich” with a side of “Hater Totz” and “Chocolate Covered Pretzels” for dessert! And for your “toy surprise”, we include an autographed Reboot card from me, that will also entitle the bearer to front row slots when the pop-up is finally open to the public! And we’re donating the proceeds to @nouswithoutyou (providing meals to families in need effected by Covid 19).
As Deadline reports, the team behind the Saved by the Max and Good Burger pop-ups will help Smith bring Mooby’s to life, with proceeds going to No Us Without You, “a fundraiser that provides food for families of undocumented restaurant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The promotion will run from April 19 to April 25 between noon to 8 PM, but again, only in LA. For more details, you can read the full announcement from Smith below:
Ever since I first introduced the fictional fast food joint in my films, folks have said “You suck at movies, so open a Mooby's!” Now the folks who did @savedbythemax is building the @moobyspopup – an IRL eatery in Los Angeles that opens later this year, pandemic depending! But as a preview of what’s to come, a Mooby Meal will be available for delivery in L.A. via @postmates starting THIS SUNDAY and running til 4/25! Our takeout Mooby Meals include "Mooby's Messy Lasagna Sandwich" with a side of "Hater Totz" and "Chocolate Covered Pretzels" for dessert! And for your “toy surprise”, we include an autographed Reboot card from me, that will also entitle the bearer to front row slots when the pop-up is finally open to the public! And we’re donating the proceeds to @nouswithoutyou (providing meals to families in need effected by Covid 19). If you’ve ever seen #dogma, or #jayandsilentbobstrikeback, or #clerks2, or #jayandsilentbobreboot, you’ve seen fake people eat at a fake fast food joint! Now, BE a fake person eating actual food from a real restaurant! Many thanks to @heyitsderekberry and the #savedbythemax folks for making a dopey dream come true! Follow @moobyspopup and on the high holiday of 4/20, live the Mooby’s slogan “I’m Eating It!” (Mooby Meals will be prepared by Chef @royce_burke and the @secret_lasagna team. Limited amounts daily, all of which will be offered first come, first serve. Hours 12pm-8pm. Follow @MoobysPopUp for more info!)
If you’re looking to have a Mooby’s movie marathon, the fictional fast food joint first appeared in Dogma and has practically become synonymous with the characters Jay and Silent Bob. The burger joint is prominently featured in Clerks: The Animated Series, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and the recent Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Mooby’s is also the central setting for Clerks II where Dante and Randall have left behind their beloved Quick Stop for a life toiling in fast food service alongside Rosario Dawson.
