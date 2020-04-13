Kevin Smith Wants To Deliver Real Mooby’s Food To Your House For A Cause

For one week in Los Angeles, filmmaker Kevin Smith will be bringing his fictional Mooby’s fast-food restaurant to life for a charitable cause. In collaboration with Postmates, Smith will be offering delivery from the faux-franchise, which has been a staple of his View Askew cinematic universe. According to his announcement on Instagram, it also sounds like Smith has a plan for a Mooby’s pop-up experience once things settle down.

Our takeout Mooby Meals include “Mooby’s Messy Lasagna Sandwich” with a side of “Hater Totz” and “Chocolate Covered Pretzels” for dessert! And for your “toy surprise”, we include an autographed Reboot card from me, that will also entitle the bearer to front row slots when the pop-up is finally open to the public! And we’re donating the proceeds to @nouswithoutyou (providing meals to families in need effected by Covid 19).

As Deadline reports, the team behind the Saved by the Max and Good Burger pop-ups will help Smith bring Mooby’s to life, with proceeds going to No Us Without You, “a fundraiser that provides food for families of undocumented restaurant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The promotion will run from April 19 to April 25 between noon to 8 PM, but again, only in LA. For more details, you can read the full announcement from Smith below:

If you’re looking to have a Mooby’s movie marathon, the fictional fast food joint first appeared in Dogma and has practically become synonymous with the characters Jay and Silent Bob. The burger joint is prominently featured in Clerks: The Animated Series, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and the recent Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Mooby’s is also the central setting for Clerks II where Dante and Randall have left behind their beloved Quick Stop for a life toiling in fast food service alongside Rosario Dawson.

(Via Deadline)