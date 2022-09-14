In late August, the world learned that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, his model/actress girlfriend of more than four years, had called it quits. But rather than lament the end of yet another one of the serial monogamist’s long-term relationships, people started to notice an odd trend: DiCaprio, who is pushing 48, seems to regularly tire of his significant others once they hit the big 25 and can legally rent a car.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history. Interesting pattern, when his girlfriend reaches age 25, he dumps her. pic.twitter.com/cY40kxkmHC — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 31, 2022

DiCaprio clearly heard all the jokes about his Menudo-esque girlfriend rotation (including Dionne Warwick’s), and is here to tell you you’re wrong. And he’s willing to prove it. How? By dating an older woman… well, older for Leo at least. As Page Six reports, DiCaprio has been seen getting cozy with supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is practically a grandma at 27. (Perhaps he didn’t realize that Gigi’s sister and fellow supermodel Bella Hadid is two years younger?)

According to an insider, the couple is reportedly “taking it slow,” which is probably a good idea given Hadid’s advanced age. While DiCaprio might see it as a way to show that he’s no ageist when it comes to love, most of the rest of the world is laughing even harder now.

gigi hadid being leonardo dicaprio's age beard was not on my 2022 bingo — no need to respond that was rhetorical (@amiactuallyok) September 14, 2022

leo finding out gigi isn’t under 25 pic.twitter.com/5cJ9tnospP https://t.co/JDMqFh8zDr — kiwi ¹⁰¹⁴ (@sunf1owervoldwt) September 13, 2022

i can‘t believe we successfully bullied leonardo dicaprio into dating older women and now he‘s going for gigi hadid — dustin (@onIinearies) September 13, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are "getting to know each other" which is PR speak for "Leo is deciding whether or not he can break his rule about not dating a woman over the age of 25" — Eli Kane (@facedances3) September 14, 2022

incredible to note that, in the wake of the rumors of gigi hadid and leonardo dicaprio dating, google searches for 'gigi hadid age' have well and truly spiked. pic.twitter.com/lu4XwlPEJw — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) September 14, 2022

(Yes, searches for Gigi’s age really did skyrocket when word leaked that she and Leo might be a burgeoning item.)

yall cant even imagine how fast i went to put "gigi hadid age" in the google search bar https://t.co/DzcOlELsMb — slippin doctor idk (@bigmonkeong) September 13, 2022

Still, old habits die hard — at least for some social media editors:

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 25, spotted close at NYC party https://t.co/J4qRD2oj4j — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) September 14, 2022

Also worth noting: Gigi’s mom, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid is just 58 years old — making her just 10 years older than Leo versus Gigi and the actor’s 21-year age gap.

