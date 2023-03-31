You’ve heard the phrase “love at first sight,” but what about “love at first sound?” Netflix’s hit show Love Is Blind sets out to answer that question with a social experiment. A group of single men and women date each other, fall in love, and get engaged — all without seeing the other person. Follow along as Uproxx ranks each couple and recaps the best tear-jerking and cringe-worthy moments from season 4. (WARNING: Spoilers for up to episode 8 of Love Is Blind season 4 will be found below.) Netflix has delivered three new episodes of Love Is Blind season four for us. The newly-engaged couples have returned from their honeymoon in Mexico and they are now back home in Seattle. It’s here that they will get used to living with each other for a short time before the wedding and meet each other’s families and friends. This goes well for some and it causes problems for others, but that’s nothing out of the ordinary for Love Is Blind. What is unusual is two proposals from the same man to different women in the same season (you’ll see what we mean in a second). Now that these episodes are available to stream on Netflix, we’re here to give you a recap of what went down in each episode. After that, we’ll leave you with our biggest takeaways from the three episodes ahead of the next trio of episodes Netflix will release before the finale. So, let’s get into it! — Wongo Okon

Episode 6 The couples are officially out of paradise and back in Seattle, sharing an apartment together and learning if they’re suited to live together long-term. There’s already been a few discrepancies, including Kwame and Chelsea having very different standards of cleanliness. Granted, seeing how messy Kwame’s apartment was in episode 7, this is clearly going to be more than a one-time conversation. Micah told Paul that Irina has a crush on him — which she said made her question her own relationship with him — and later confronted Irina about it directly. While Irina did admit that being flirty with Paul wasn’t something a good friend would do, I personally never heard the words “I’m sorry,” so the jury is still out on whether or not that was a legit apology. Paul later told Zack he thinks Micah meets the “minimum criteria for a perfect woman,” which is a very odd way of saying he’s into her. Who else was totally bawling when Tiffany’s friends met Brett for the first time? They are so clearly in love that I’m going to be beside myself if they don’t make it past the altar. Tiffany’s friends did say she’s a chronic napper and that she has fallen asleep on them before, so it seems like Brett isn’t alone on that one. The biggest event in this episode was Zack and Bliss meeting for the first time. They both seemed nervous at first, but Bliss’ positive response to his question about his intense eye contact sealed the deal for him. Their date was actually a legit blind date and I think that meeting up in this way takes some of the pressure off of the “reveal” at the end of the pods. It makes me wonder if more couples would last if the show allowed for casual dates after the pods, rather than jumping right into co-habitation. — Carolyn Droke Episode 7 Kwame met Chelsea’s dad, which kicked off the episode on a lovely note. However, things get a little tense when he calls his mom and she winds up being less-than-accepting about the unique engagement process of the show. This might prove to be a defining factor of their altar decision. That, and their struggle to compromise on a moving plan as Chelsea doesn’t work a remote job in Seattle, but Kwame does from Portland.

Then, we have the newly-reformed Zack and Bliss, who are a better pairing but still sort of awkward. She shows up to help him make some steaks and shrimp for dinner — but he accidentally destroyed some of the food. “Oh no, it’s a sign,” she says. “I should just go home.” There were also a few things that bugged me about his apartment, from the tiny wooden table they both tried to eat the remaining, non-wrecked food at, to the painting of two owls hung right over it that watched them. I have many questions about the people on this show, which typically reduce to just… Why? While we’re on the subject of the ladies seeing their men’s apartments for the first time, Kwame’s is introduced by a shot of his dead plant and a pack of IPAs, as Chelsea still keeps it nice by telling him, “It’s so cute in here.” His clothes are strewn around. There’s toothpaste and other… objects on the living room table. He has a thing called “Mindful Moments” on his desk. Arguably the biggest red flag is when he opens to show her his fridge, which only has eggs, various sauces (mustard, ketchup, etc.), and what seems to be an unopened bottle of rosé. (This alone is a red flag for any man that has rosé on hand in their house.) No real groceries or gameplan, just pure frat bro vibes going on in Kwame’s apartment. She doesn’t seem to mind it though. In contrast, Paul’s plants are mostly alive, but he has a strong, strong preference for wooden furniture and Micah immediately hates it. Tensions run highest for Marshall and Jackelina in this episode, as she breaks down from the stress of the process — just before his family is expected to show up to meet them both. He tries his best to be as comforting to her, but she fires back that his energy is adding to her negative pressure. She puts on an overall good face during the family meal. The episode closes with Bliss and Zack starting their boat date with a confusing-but-hilarious conversation about the movie Gremlins. As someone who relates to Gizmo, I was a bit obsessed. Their thought process fascinates me because it eventually switches to a ranking of fruits and hating PB&J. And then, a cliffhanger of the moment some might have been waiting for — Zack’s second proposal. — Lexi Lane