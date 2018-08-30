Matt Groening Finally Explained That Michael Jackson Cameo On ‘The Simpsons’

It turns out Lisa didn’t get sung ‘Happy Birthday’ by Michel Jackson on that episode of The Simpsons. But everything else really was the King of Pop.

According to Matt Groening, the iconic Michael Jackson ‘Stark Raving Dad’ episode of The Simpsons‘s third season really did include a cameo from the legendary singer in 1991. In the episode a bricklayer, Leon Kompowsky, thinks that he’s Michael Jackson and shares a room with Homer when he is accidentally sent to a mental institution. The voice actor who played Kompowsky was credited at the end of the episode as John Jay Smith, but it was long thought that Jackson himself actually provided the voice for the character.

The story was that Jackson actually called Simpsons creator Matt Groening and offered to appear on the show, but some issues meant that he couldn’t do any singing on the show. And Groening recently told the story of the episode and it turns out that’s exactly what happened. The Weekly asked about the Jackson cameo, adding finger quotes around it, and Groening said that the rumors about the episode were true.

