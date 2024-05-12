Maya Rudolph made a grand return to Saturday Night Live tonight. Having had a long run from from 2001 to 2007, Rudolph has long been a fan favorite SNL alum. Though it’s been nearly two decades since she left the cast, she continues to make scene-stealing guest appearances. Tonight (May 11) marks her third time hosting SNL.

During her opening monologue, Rudolph acknowledged Mother’s Day, and noted that she’s a four-time mother. But not only is she a mother, she is also mother — per Bowen Yang. Afterward, she received a formal introduction by a drag persona played by Kenan Thompson. When the camera panned back to Rudolph, she was surrounded by a group of fabulous dancers, as she began to command the room in pure ballroom fashion.

During her song, Rudolph sent a shoutout to all the moms out there.

“Today we celebrate all kinds of mothers,” said Rudolph. “Stepmothers, godmothers, mothers from another brother. Dance moms, octomoms.”

Chloe Fineman chimed in, asking “What about dog moms?”

To which Rudolph replied “Honey, that’s not a dog, that’s a b*tch.”

Elsewhere in the clip, she lists off famous mom characters, while grooving to a dancefloor track, guaranteed to slay the house down boots.

Rudolph currently plays multibillionaire Molly Wells on the Apple TV+ series Loot. She also has a voice role in John Krasinki’s upcoming animated feature film, IF.

But tonight, we are excited to see her back on our screens on the SNL stage.

You can see a clip of the opening monologue above.