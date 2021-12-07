In his 30 year long career, Michael Sheen has made quite a name for himself as one of Wales’ top actors, dominating both the stage and the screen. More recently, however, the actor and filmmaker has earned a reputation for being a bit, well, eccentric. From Tron to Good Omens, Sheen has made it a habit to select pretty unusual roles for someone with his classical training — which, hey, we’re all about. Now though, the actor is taking his eccentricity (and philanthropy) to the next level, telling The Big Issue he has officially turned himself in to “not-for-profit” actor (via the BBC).

As for what that entails, Sheen said that from here on out, he intends to funnel his pay from various projects directly into different community-driven ventures. The Frost/Nixon star has already pledged a whopping £50,000 ($66,200) over five years to fund a bursary to help Welsh students go to Oxford University.

“There was something quite liberating about going, alright, I’ll put large amounts of money into this or that, because I’ll be able to earn it back again,” Sheen said. “I’ve essentially turned myself into a social enterprise, a not-for-profit actor.”

According to Sheen, the “turning point” came shortly after he wrapped up work on a 72-hour production of The Passion in his hometown of Port Talbot and realized there were countless people and organizations within his community doing good work that he was simply unaware of. Little groups, explained Sheen, who had “just enough funding to make a tiny difference to a kid’s life by putting on one night a week where they could get out and go bowling or watch a film and just be a kid.” Sheen said that following his discovering some of these organizations, he returned a few months later only to discover they had been shut down.