Patty Jenkins Will Direct A ‘Star Wars Rogue Squadron’ Movie

Patty Jenkins is making history in the Star Wars universe, part of a massive expansion of the franchise announced by Disney on Thursday. Jenkins, who directed the Wonder Woman films, will be the first female director of a Star Wars with the Rogue Squadron movie, which she helped announce in style as part of Disney’s Investor Day.

In a program full of reboots, reimaginations and plenty of Star Wars, Jenkins stood out by quite literally roller-skating her way to an X-Wing fighter and donning the signature rebel helmet seen in various Star Wars films over the years. The video, which Jenkins also shared on Twitter, saw the director speak about her affection for piloting and her dad’s career as a pilot.

“It ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time. But try as I might and look as I did, I couldn’t find the right story, ever,” Jenkins said, changing out of those skates on what looks like a runway of some kind. “I kept looking and looking but I just couldn’t find the right one. Until now.”

As Jenkins talked, she changed into the signature orange pilot suit of rebel fighters. The last shot of the video shows her walking, helmet on head, toward an X-Wing parked on the runway in the mid distance.

The Squadron moniker in the Star Wars universe is part of a beloved video game series, one that recently saw a new title released this fall, Star Wars Squadrons. As Variety noted, the news is historic and marks another milestone for the Star Wars franchise.

The news makes Jenkins the first woman to direct a “Star Wars” feature film; Victoria Mahoney was the first woman on a “Star Wars” directing team, serving as second unit director on “The Rise of Skywalker.” Deborah Chow also directed an episode of “The Mandalorian” Season 1, and is helming the upcoming Disney Plus series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

According to Variety, the project won’t see the light of day until 2023, hopefully when people are much more willing to see movies on the silver screen. Because this one will get a lot of hype until then.