(WARNING: Spoilers for this week’s Power Book II: Ghost episode will be found below.) The secrets are out and the cats are out of the bag in season three of Power Book II: Ghost. Deceit is the name of the game in this series, but as we all know, it only lasts for so long before things blow up in someone’s face. In this case, Tariq now knows that not only is he under investigation for RICO, but that Cooper Saxe is helping the feds build that case. He learns this toward the end of episode seven when he’s able to talk to Lauren, who is very much alive this season, to figure out what the police have on him. That’s not all for the new discoveries at this point in season three of Power Book II: Ghost. Kiki also reveals to Brayden that she knows everything about him and Tariq’s CrashCoin operation which also means she knows about their drug dealing operation at Weston Holdings. She isn’t out of the clear though, as it turns out that she is helping Brayden’s uncle Lucas run a Ponzi scheme at the family company. As I said, the secrets are out and now it’s time for people to take action by bracing themselves for what’s next. In episode eight of Power Book II: Ghost, titled “Sacrifice,” things begin with Tariq letting Davis McClean know that Cooper Saxe is working with the feds to build a case against Tariq and the Tejadas, and maybe even Davis himself. Davis heads to the police station to meet with Diana, who is under arrest, and he sees first-hand how Saxe and Jenny Sullivan are working together. He takes no direct action, but he does set up a play from Tariq that allows him to lure Saxe and the cops to Effie under the assumption that they’re arresting her in the middle of handling a drug shipment. What both the cops and Effie don’t know is that everything was swapped out and cleaned out which now makes Saxe an unreliable source. Unfortunately for Saxe, news of him essentially being a snitch also reached Davis’ newly released brother Theo who took matters into his own hand and killed Saxe and himself at the end of the episode. Elsewhere, Tariq gets help from RSJ and Brayden to get his and Monet’s money out of Weston Holdings and away from the Ponzi scheme that Lucas and Kiki are leading. Gordo’s family continues to suspect the Tejadas’ involvement in Gordo’s disappearance, Cane and Effie are lovebirds all of sudden (random, but I guess), but it’s a short-lived as Effie is arrested for attempted murder in relation to Lauren. Power Book II: Ghost is wrapping up its third season so you know the drama only going to increase. Here are some of the biggest takeaways that we have after season three’s eighth episode, “Sacrifice”:

Cooper Saxe’s Demise Was Inevitable As of today, Cooper Saxe is no longer a member of the Power Universe. At the end of episode 8, he gets shot and killed by Davis’ brother Theo who killed himself a short time after. Truthfully, Saxe was due for some type of unfortunate end, but I thought it was going to be something less gruesome like maybe losing his job or being the victim of severe beating of some sort from the people he is trying to jail. Since the original Power series, Saxe has made it his life’s calling to take down the St. Patrick family. He failed with James St. Patrick and it was the same with Tariq. Through it all, he threw out all his morals, both personal and those attached to his career, in hopes that it would eventually bring him to take down the St. Patrick regime. Saxe was a speeding car heading towards a brick wall that he was too blind to see. There we plenty of exits he could’ve taken along the way to save himself, but here we are. Many have tried and many have failed. Truthfully, I’m not surprised that Saxe’s time came to an end, but I am surprised it ended this way. Tariq Has Been The Tejadas’ Savior In this week’s episode, as well as last week’s, Tariq is crowned the man with the plan. Last week, it occurred when Monet needed a way to stop the Russians and this week it was when Brayden needed an idea to get Tariq and Monet’s money out of the Weston Holdings Ponzi scheme. As we know with the former, Tariq sent a tip to Rashad Tate to have the feds show up just in time to catch the Russians red-handed as they accepted a new delivery of cocaine. This week, Tariq teams up with RSJ to force their hand and return not only his money but Tariq and Monet’s in exchange for his silence on the Ponzi scheme. It’s not the first time that Tariq has saved the Tejadas, and Monet is for sure grateful for Tariq’s presence, but that’s not the case for Cane. His disdain for Tariq has been clear as day since the beginning, and it hasn’t gotten better especially now that their whole family is under investigation for RICO. Once again, Tariq saves the day by leading the feds into a trap that disrupts and sets back their progress. Cane can hate Tariq all he wants, but things would be a lot different if Tariq wasn’t the man with a plan.