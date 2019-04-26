Getty Image

Randy and Jason Sklar are brothers who together comprise a modern take on the classic stand-up comedy duo — the Sklar Brothers. You may know them from their numerous Comedy Central specials and their Netflix special, What Are We Talking About? Additionally, you may also know them for their sports/comedy series, Cheap Seats, which ran on ESPN Classic from 2004-2006.

Currently, the Sklar brothers host a podcast alongside comedian Dan Van Kirk centered around stories of impossibly dumb people doing impossibly dumb things called, Dumb People Town. (The podcast is currently being developed as a narrative animated show with Sony for YouTube Premium.) The Sklar brothers took a few minutes recently to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Randy: A very stiff seltzer, on the rocks with a little lime and bitters, because I’m a badass.

Jason: A mojito. But I spell it with an “h” instead of a “j” just to keep them on their toes.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Randy: Twitter: @joshgondelman — he’s a hilarious comic and writer and a great follow. Instagram: @battingstanceguy — best sports impressionist and physical comedian alive.

Jason: Twitter: @juliussharpe – an amazing writer and bald man, phenomenal follow. Instagram: @kyledunnigan — he’s doing incredible character sketches on his page, so funny.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Randy: The last few episodes of Escape At Dannemora – because I love a good comedy.

Jason: The latest season of Catastrophe on Amazon. Rob Delaney is as funny as he is lovely. And man is he lovely.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Randy: Pat and Dick’s Honeymooner sandwich from Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor, Michigan with a potato latke and a new pickle and a Dr. Browns Cel-ray soda.

Jason: The Orecchiette at Osteria Mozza, and a Ted Drewes pistachio concrete with heath bar mixed in for dessert.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Randy: MGoBlog — a brilliant site that breaks down University of Michigan Athletics.

Jason: Drew Curtis’ Fark.com — It’s a news aggregator with the funniest headlines out there.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Randy: It’s constantly changing but most recently, “4Ever” by Clairo — nothing better than blasting while driving my daughters to middle school in the morning.

Jason: “Long Wave” by Bonny Doon. So chill, so beautiful, It’s like Luna and Stephen Malkmus had a beautiful calm melodic baby together.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Randy: Relax, comedy is a possible pathway.

Jason: Read as many books as you can, and don’t let your son play Fortnite.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Randy: “Cam Newton giving up sex for a month.”

Jason: “How to spell orecchiette.”

9. Dogs or cats?

Randy: Dogs. Cats can’t roll across the floor on their balls like they’re wheels.

Jason: Dogs. What’s the best thing anyone’s ever said about their cat? “He’s like a dog. He knows his name. He comes to you. He can sit down.” So the best cat in the world is a mediocre dog. You would never hear the reverse: “You gotta meet my dog, he thinks he’s a cat. He’s a “cat dog.” He’s been hiding under the bed since the Bush administration because someone jostled a door too hard. He took a swipe at a baby for no reason. He’s a cat dog!” Never.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Randy: Father John Misty at the Hollywood Bowl — God’s Favorite Customer Tour 2018

Jason: Wilco — Yankee Hotel Foxtrot tour – Ford Theater, LA 2002