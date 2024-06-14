Jim Henson’s creations (the Muppets, Fraggles, and Sesame Street gang) remain as those rare kinds of things: shared touchstones as capable of sparking nostalgia in a 35-year-old as they are joy in a 5-year-old. I thought about that a lot while watching Ron Howard’s Henson documentary, Idea Man, which was recently released on Disney+. What does it mean to create something that cuts through generational divides real and imagined? What does it even take to create that kind of thing, or is it not a question of engineering and more something powered by luck?

Howard is, of course, no slouch when it comes to creating great and lasting things. A kid actor, a teen icon, a filmmaker dancing between comedy (Splash) and drama (A Beautiful Mind), fantasy (Willow), reality (We Feed People – a doc about chef José Andrés), history (Apollo 13), and everything in between. And, of course, he’s the narrator who tells us all about the Bluths on Arrested Development. With a career as vast and accomplished as Howard’s, it was natural to ask about similarities he saw between himself and Henson and if there was anything he learned while working on this project.

To be sure, Henson and Howard are different kinds of creative animals. “[Henson] was a total outlier creatively, in terms of where his imagination could take him,” Howard tells me. “I’m a little more grounded in the reality that I can observe, and not so much these sort of abstract notions of the human experience that Jim seemed dialed into.” Still, time and ambition are factors that seem to unite the two. As the documentary shows, Henson was always trying to fit as much as he could into a life that sadly ran short when he died at just 53. Howard, at 70, is beyond prolific and shows no signs of slowing in his ambition or productivity, directing more than 10 projects in the last 10 years. And why would he? Why would anyone if capable and given the chance?

Below, you can read more about Howard’s read on Henson and all the ways he impressed and surprised him throughout his research on this project. You can also gain insight into what Howard thinks this generation of creatives can take from this story and what he thinks Henson, a vocal advocate for the new tech tools of his time, might think about something like AI.

Young creators and people who are just starting out, what can they take from this story and Jim Henson’s work?

Well, one of the things that drew me to the project was when I saw those very early TV appearances and commercials, I thought about the internet because, I mean, TV was the new tech of its moment. And he [Henson] took something kind of traditional, puppets, and found a way to express himself, grab people’s attention in these short formats and sort of build his creative presence, his experience, and an audience through that, using that new medium.

I thought that was incredibly relatable to what a lot of people, millions of people, are trying to do today. And it surprised me. There were a number of things that surprised me, but that was one of them.

What are some of the things that surprised you?

I didn’t realize how experimental he was in his life. I mean, when I saw his home movies, I realized, “Oh my God, those look like those little Sesame Street counting movies.” He was already doing that years before, just playing around in the backyard with his kids. But also the film he made that was so sort of autobiographical, Timepiece. It was so much about his pursuit of all the feelings that a human being has, noble and less noble. And the idea that time was always running out and him constantly saying, “Help,” like he’s drowning in everything that life presented to him as an option. I thought that was really modern, contemporary, and again, informed all the mainstream stuff that we all adore, and that has meant so much to us.