When Will ‘Jim Henson Idea Man’ Be On Disney+?

It’s time to play the music. It’s time to light the lights. It’s time to learn more about Jim Henson.

Directed by Ron Howard, Jim Henson Idea Man is an upcoming Disney+ documentary about the life of Jim Henson, the creator of the Muppets. Without Henson, there would be no Big Bird, no Kermit the Frog, no Miss Piggy, no Yoda, no Elmo (hmm, maybe a world without Elmo wouldn’t be so bad).

You can watch the trailer above.

Jim Henson Idea Man is described as “an unprecedented, intimate look at Henson’s illustrious, revolutionary career and complex personal life. Using never-before-seen personal archival home movies, photographs, sketches, and Henson’s personal diaries, as well as interviews with those who knew him best, the film is the definitive portrait of one of the world’s most inspiring and iconoclastic creators.”

All I’m saying is, there better be at least 10 minutes on Muppet*Vision 3D. And 20 minutes on the episode of The Muppet Show where Sylvester Stallone sings “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” to a lion while dressed as a gladiator. Also, what’s the deal with Gonzo and chickens? There’s a lot for Jim Henson Idea Man to cover.

Jim Henson Idea Man premieres on Disney+ on May 31.