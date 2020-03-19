Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have been through this all before.

In one of the funniest scenes from Shaun of the Dead, Shaun (played by Pegg) and his best friend Ed (Frost) lay out their plan for surviving the zombie apocalypse. After a bit of back-and-forth, they settle on, “Take car. Go to Mum’s. Kill Phil, grab Liz, go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for all of this to blow over.” Now, that plan doesn’t directly translate to what’s happening in the world right now, especially the killing Phil thing, but staying inside? That’s good advice. Going to the Winchester with your buddy and girlfriend? Less so. Otherwise, you’re going to get some red on you.

The two actors, who recently reunited in Slaughterhouse Rulez, updated the Shaun scene with tips for surviving the coronavirus (they also explain/apologize for the scene’s gay joke). “If you can, stay at home, have a cup of tea, and wait for all of this to blow over,” Pegg says. “Above all, don’t be a twat about it. We’re all in this together. Don’t be selfish. Look after each other. Give someone a call if you think they might be lonely.”

It turns out celebrities can make a (funny!) PSA without singing “Imagine.”

(Via io9)