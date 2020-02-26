You might not know who Michael Garcia is, but you’ve probably seen his work. A prolific music video director who has worked with the likes of Kodak Black, Busta Rhymes, G Easy, Sting, and Ally Brooke — we’ve spoken with Garcia in the past about his work — Garcia is letting us his debut narrative short film, Sophism. In regards to how it came to be, Garcia told us, “My writer Dre Torres and I had been going through his screenplays trying to find our next project, and the script for Sophism immediately caught my attention because of its non-linear structure and layered dialogue. As storytellers, we are both drawn to stories about ordinary people being caught up in extraordinary circumstances and Sophism definitely fit in with that theme.”

With all of that said, enjoy Sophism, which is embedded above.