Move over, Tom Wambsgans. As Siobhan “Shiv” Roy—the only daughter of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), a Rupert Murdoch-meets-Donald Trump-type media mogul—Sarah Snook’s character on Succession is smart, honest, and determined, albeit often unconventional and full of surprises. And it turns out that Snook herself possesses a lot of these same traits (minus, of course, the cutthroat Shakespearean dramatics that come along with being a Roy, in which Shiv plays the role of Lady Macbeth). Snook recently revealed that she’s had a bit of a whirlwind year—not just because of the growing fandom surrounding the hit HBO show, which just saw record ratings for its season 3 premiere—but because she unexpectedly fell in love with one of her best friends, Australian actor and comedian Dave Lawson, and the couple quietly tied the knot back in February.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the story, which Snook revealed in a cover story for Vogue Australia (yes, despite the pitch-perfect American accent on Succession, the 33-year-old is Australian). “At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” Snook explained of how the unexpected romance began. “We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard.”

Yes, you read that correctly: It was Snook who proposed. So Shiv.

The wedding, which took place in Brooklyn, was a small and intimate affair, though another Succession star played an important role: Ashley Zukerman, who plays Shiv’s ex/former co-worker/sometime f*ck buddy Nate Sofrelli, served as the witness for the couple.

“It’s been a ride,” Snook said about the bittersweetness of the past year. “There’s so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I’ve been very fortunate… There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)