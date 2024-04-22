The first full Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is out, and if you expected the fight scenes to play by Marvel Studio’s usual PG-13 rules, oh boy. This will be an R-rated affair, after all, and the MCU is clearly in need of some resurrection, so these two mutants are going to enjoy playing with expectations.

After a teaser that landed during the Super Bowl, it was clear that Deadpool intended to toss the Fourth Wall at the MCU. He proclaimed himself to be “Marvel Jesus” and more, but of course, the comic book-movie world already knows that the two title characters of this movie will cross paths, so what will happen during that fateful meeting, as seen above?

Apparently, Wolverine’s claws go straight into Deadpool’s crotch. Perhaps elsewhere, too? Let’s not think about that too much. From the synopsis:

Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy.

Actually, let’s step back for a moment. Sure, there’s a “common enemy” in a straight-up literal sense within the plot as mentioned above. Yet this synopsis might be irrelevant because — let’s face it — the real task here is to reinvigorate the MCU and make people excited to go see Marvel movies in theaters again. If anyone can shake things up and accomplish that task, it’s certainly Wade Wilson. Fortunately, Logan/James Howlett is along for the ride, too. They might not enjoy working together, but as the Cabaret line goes (and I’m paraphrasing here) that’s show business, baby!

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 16.