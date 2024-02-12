Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool.

Deadpool made his MCU debut in the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, which debuted during Super Bowl LVIII. Or at least a tease for it. To see the full-length trailer, you had to head to YouTube. Why? For one thing, 30 seconds isn’t enough time for every fourth-wall-breaking reference, including Deadpool referring to himself as “Marvel Jesus.” Also, the Super Bowl audience isn’t ready for a pegging joke.

You can watch the trailer above.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for the first time since Logan, and possibly Taylor Swift? She’s not in the trailer, but Marvel has to save some surprises for the actual film.

Back in 2022, Reynolds talked to Collider about Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine. “I don’t believe that I’m responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back,” he explained. “My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I’m not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he’d be interested in coming back and doing this one more time.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens on July 26.