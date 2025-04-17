Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week.

15. Deli Boys (Hulu) Hulu’s Deli Boys is a crime-comedy about a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers who lose everything following their father’s sudden death and are forced to reckon with his secret life of misdeeds as they try to take up his mantle. The cast includes Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan. Watch it on Hulu 14. Sing Sing (Max) Colman Domingo, one of the finest actors of his generation, got a well-deserved Oscar nomination for his performance in Sing Sing. The heartbreaking but hopeful film follows Divine G (Domingo), who is imprisoned at Sing Sing Correctional Facility for a crime he didn’t commit. He finds purpose by acting in a theatre group with other incarcerated men, many of whom are played by formerly imprisoned actors. Watch it on Max

13. The Studio (Apple TV Plus) The first thing you should know about The Studio is that there’s diarrhea zombies. The second thing to know about The Studio is that the diarrhea zombies are actually from a fake movie within the show, an industry satire starring Seth Rogen. His character, Matt, is tasked with saving Continental Studios in an ever-changing industry. The stacked cast also includes Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Rebecca Hall, Olivia Wilde, Chase Sui Wonders, Catherine O’Hara, and Bryan Cranston. The Studio is one of the funniest shows of 2025. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 12. Dying for Sex (Hulu) Based on the acclaimed podcast, Dying for Sex follows Molly Kochan (played by the always-great Michelle Williams) who decides to leave her husband (Jay Duplass) after being diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer in order to explore her sexual desires for the first time. She’s joined on her journey of exploration by her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate). The heart-tugging comedy-drama series was created by Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether, who also created New Girl. Watch it on Hulu

11. Doctor Who (Disney Plus) The latest season (or “series,” if we’re being British about it) of Doctor Who has Ncuti Gatwa returning as the Doctor. This time around, he meets Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) and begins a quest to get her back to Earth. However, a mysterious force stops their return, and they face new dangers while learning why. Watch it on Disney Plus 10. Your Friends and Neighbors (Apple TV Plus) Can you believe it’s been 10 years since Mad Men ended? On a related note, I could go for a Coke right about now. Anyway, Jon Hamm’s new show, Your Friends and Neighbors, has him playing a different kind of character than Don Draper: a hedge fund manager who gets fired and begins stealing from his neighbors’ homes, “only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.” The Your Friends and Neighbors cast also includes Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet. Watch it on Apple TV Plus

9. Black Mirror (Netflix) Get a load of the cast for Black Mirror season 7: Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd, Tracee Ellis Ross, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Ben Bailey Smith, Issa Rae, Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Harriet Walter, Peter Capaldi, Lewis Gribben, Michele Austin, Paul Giamatti (!!!), Patsy Ferran, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, and Osy Ikhile, as well as Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry returning from Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Not bad! Watch it on Netflix 8. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) In the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (played by Elisabeth Moss) is pulled back into the fight to take down Gilead. She’s joined by Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley), while Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) attempts to reform society. It’s a story of hope, courage, and resilience in the pursuit of justice — timely! There’s also a sequel series on the horizon. Watch it on Hulu

7. Hacks (Max) The last time we checked in with Hacks, Deborah (played by Jean Smart) succeeded in her life-long dream to become a late-night host — but not without betraying her friend and writing partner Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who holds a secret over Deborah. And she’s not afraid to use it. Season 4 finds tensions between the two rising while working on the show. Watch it on Max 6. The Last of Us (Max) The Last of Us season 2 picks up five years after the season 1 finale, when Joel (Pedro Pacal) killed a bunch of Fireflies to save Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and then (to put it vaguely) lied to her. Now, they’re “drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.” Get ready for more Clickers, more heartbreak, and the introduction of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), one of the more polarizing characters in video game history. Watch it on Max

5. Law & Order: Organized Crime (Peacock) Law & Order: Organized Crime is now in its fifth season, which I suppose would sound more impressive if Law & Order wasn’t in season 24 and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in season 26 (!). But it’s still quite the achievement, especially since it keeps Christopher Meloni employed (the weights to keep his butt toned ain’t gonna pay for themselves). The new season will feature a cameo from Mariska Hargitay. Stabler and Benson, together again! Watch it on Peacock 4. Companion (Max) The less you know about the plot of Companion, the better. But here’s the spoiler-free pitch: it’s a thriller-comedy that stars Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend. That’s it, that impressive cast is all you need to know. Sophie Thatcher is a star, folks. Watch it on Max

3. Ransom Canyon (Netflix) What if Yellowstone meets Friday Night Lights… but Netflix. Starring Minka Kelly in her return to Texas and the rugged Josh Duhamel, Ransom Canyon is described as “a romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country.” There will be horses. Watch it on Netflix 2. No. 1 Happy Family USA (Prime Video) Since wrapping up the Peabody-winning Ramy, comedian and actor Ramy Youssef has starred in Poor Things; gone on a sold-out standup tour (Taylor Swift is a fan); and advocated for Palestine. He also created #1 Happy Family USA, an animated series about a Muslim family living in America post-9/11. The satire finds humor in hardship — it’s as potent a premise as ever. Watch it on Prime Video