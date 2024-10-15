When Do ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7, Episodes 10-11 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Love Is Blind episode will be found below.)

Netflix’s Love Is Blind season 7 continues with the remaining couples — Taylor & Garrett, Ashley & Tyler, Hannah & Nick, Alexandra & Tim, and Marissa & Ramses — taking the final steps toward a lifetime partnership and proof that love could be blind. The upcoming episodes in the season will watch these couples work through big obstacles in their current engagement. For Taylor & Garrett, that’s their intense lives at home and for Hannah & Nick, it’s the latter’s maturity and if he’s ready to be with someone.

Ashley and Tyler probably have the biggest obstacle to deal with, as Tyler dropped a huge bomb on her. He revealed that he is the father of three children thanks to a sperm donation he made to a family in need years ago. Alexandra and Tim’s issues aren’t as serious, but a big argument during their trip to Mexico revealed things they both need to work. Finally, Marissa and Ramses’ hurdles include birth control, physical intimacy, and Marissa’s mother who isn’t a fan of Ramses’ sense of style and other things. Whether these couples are able to work through these issues remains to be seen in the next episodes, two of which arrive this week.